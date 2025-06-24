Duty to protect civilians

Itai Bardov, Israel's non-resident ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago -

THE EDITOR: The deafening wail of air-raid sirens shattered the early morning calm across Israel, forcing citizens to scramble for bomb shelters. The subsequent moments served as a stark reminder of the daily reality for Israelis: living under the shadow of a far-away terrorist regime relentlessly seeking their destruction.

Minutes later, an Iranian ballistic missile struck Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva. This was not merely an attack on infrastructure. It was a deliberate assault on the fabric of Israeli society.

Soroka, the primary medical hub for southern Israel, provides lifesaving care to a diverse population of Jews, Christians and Muslims, including the biggest Bedouin community in the country. By targeting the hospital, Iran aimed its missiles at an institution embodying the very pluralistic values its theocratic regime loaths.

Simultaneously, missiles rained down on densely populated areas in central Israel, destroying the homes of civilians whose only “crime” is living in a democracy that stands in defiance of Tehran's authoritarian vision.

This attack exposes the escalating brutal nature of Iran's regime. Unable to match Israel's military capabilities, the Ayatollah regime has resorted to the vicious tactic of targeting civilian infrastructure and terrorising civilian populations. The recent assault follows Iran's strike four days earlier that destroyed the renowned cancer research centre at the Weizmann Institute, where leading scientists are developing cutting-edge medical innovations to save lives worldwide.

Consider the context of this conflict: Tehran is approximately 2,000 kilometres from Israel. The two nations share no borders and have no territorial disputes. Yet, the radical Iranian regime has unilaterally declared Israel as its mortal enemy.

The Islamic Republic's openly stated goal is nothing less than Israel's obliteration, seeking to eliminate the primary democratic obstacle to Iran's ambitions of exporting the Islamic revolution worldwide.

In contrast, Israel has consistently expressed its desire for peaceful relations with the Iranian people, evoking a history of amicable ties.

The disparity in military conduct is unmistakable. While Israel has acted decisively against the existential imminent threat of Iran's nuclear programme and expanding ballistic missile arsenal, its operations are precisely focused on military and terrorist targets. Israel goes to extraordinary lengths to minimise civilian casualties. The Iranian regime's response is the direct targeting of hospitals and homes.

Let there be no ambiguity, there is no military infrastructure at Soroka Hospital. This was the deliberate targeting of a civilian medical facility, a war crime under international law.

This attack underscores the urgent need to dismantle Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear enrichment capabilities. The regime's willingness to target Israeli civilians demonstrates the existential threat posed not only to Israel but, as the range of these missiles expands, to European cities as well.

Even in these dark moments, the resilience of the Israeli people shines through. United in their determination to act against the radical Iranian regime’s threat, they remain hopeful for a future of peaceful relations with the Iranian people, who likewise suffer under that oppressive ruler. This attack only strengthens Israel's determination to ensure such barbarism is never again allowed to threaten innocent lives.

Iran's radical regime poses an imminent threat not merely to Israel’s existence, but to the core principles that support civilised society. It is absolutely essential to protect innocent lives and act against this regime's relentless aggression and terror campaigns. Only decisive action will break the cycle of violence and establish the stability that millions of civilians across the region desperately deserve.

ITAI BARDOV

Israel's non-resident

ambassador to TT