Diamond Vale, Dunross, St Monica's win national water polo titles

Athletes from the Dunross Prepartory School (dark caps) on the attack against St Monica's Preparatory School in the Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League 2025 at the Diego Martin Community Pool, on May 24. - File ph oto

DIAMOND Vale Government Primary, Dunross Preparatory School and St Monica's Preparatory were in winners' row when the finals of the 2025 Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League were contested at the Diego Martin Community Pool on June 21.

Coming into the final day of action, the students from St Monica's had lofty ambitions as they had advanced to the senior female final, to go along with the finals of the junior and senior male categories. By the time the last whistle was blown and the final splash was made, St Monica's had their treble dreams dashed as they just came up short in the two male finals.

However, in a low-scoring senior female final, St Monica's got a 6-3 win over Dunross to ensure they weren't empty-handed on the day. St Monica's held a slender 2-1 lead at the half thanks to a Danielle Popplewell double. However, Dunross assumed a 3-2 lead by the end of the third quarter as Bella-Marie Hill netted a hat-trick.

In the final quarter, the St Monica's girls turned up the heat as Popplewell completed her hat-trick, with Isabella Sanoir and Sahara Ali also scoring to ensure a final-quarter comeback.

In the junior male final, Dunross and St Monica's again locked horns. This time, the Dunross boys earned a title for their school as they got a 12-7 victory. The teams were locked at 6-6 at the halfway mark, with Lamar Rogers (St Monica's) and Taylan Diaz (Dunross) lighting up the first half with four goals apiece.

Diaz didn't let up in the second half as he added three more goals to his tally to help his team to the five-goal win. Bradley Alexander offered great support for Diaz and scored five goals to help push his team over the line.

In the senior male final, Rogers was in fine form again for St Monica's as he had a five-goal showing. However, Rogers' efforts couldn't get St Monica's to their second title as Diamond Vale recorded a 13-10 victory.

Mujahid Joseph bettered Rogers' scoring brilliance as he netted seven goals for Diamond Vale, with Johan Azizan Saw and Immanuel Phillip scoring three goals apiece to give their school the senior male crown.