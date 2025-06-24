Chris Richards Jr, Victoria Seenath to lead Trinidad and Tobago at Caribbean Golf Champs

Golfers Chris Richards Jr and Victoria Seenath headline TT’s men and senior women’s teams respectively for the 2025 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship (Hoerman Cup), from June 30 to July 5, at the Barbados Golf Club in Christ Church.

Leading the charge for the men’s team is Richards Jnr, currently ranked 377th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

With recent victories at the St Lucia Open, Ste Madeleine Open and the TT Open, Richards Jr brings both “momentum and stability to the squad,” a TT Golf Association media release said on June 21.

He is joined by WAGR players Liam Bryden (team captain), Ryan Gomez and Gabriel Vanososte, as well as TT senior champion Clint Alfred and rising talent Alex Kangoo. Sol Joanni, a former national player, and 15-year-old Ben Laughlin will serve as reserves.

On the women’s team, Seenath captains the four-member team. Seenath recently secured titles at the TT Ladies Open and the Brechin Castle Open, cementing her status as the top female player in the nation.

The team also features rising star, 13-year-old Isabella Ramdeen, who claimed first place at the 54-Hole LPGA Junior Open in Daytona, Florida, in May.

Tori DeFreitas-Baptiste, who partnered with Seenath to win the Caribbean Four-Ball Championship in 2024 and Elise La Borde, who represented TT in the Dominican Republic, will round off the formidable lineup.

The TTGA statement said, “Our athletes have trained rigorously for this event and the TTGA supports both teams, as they represent the red, white, and black on the regional stage. May their swings be smooth and their spirits high.”