Be wise in fulfilling promises

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Recently I read where Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath said there will be no hike in WASA and T&TEC rates, which is good news for all. The new government is trying to fulfil its promises made on the campaign trail. This is excellent, for words are our bond, and people will always hold us to our promises.

However, some of the promises have left me perplexed. Where is the money to fulfil them coming from? Do we have a godfather to donate the money, or are we going to go further into debt? These things must be shared with the public since we are in this together.

The government must be wise so that in its zeal to fulfil promises there will be no negative impact on citizens and country. For instance, I simply do not agree with moving the property tax. If you want to adjust it, reduce the amount. I have no problem with that. The truth is this tax is already in place and is a needed source of revenue.

I view the talk about Grenada and Guyana gas and oil, at this point, as wishful thinking. And what about the ten per cent salary increase promised public servants? Can we afford that at this time? Just asking.

What we need are several new revenue-earning areas, not in years to come, but urgently. However, I commend the government on cutting expenses, but that's not enough to turn the country around; we need many more ideas.

Finally, is the planned reopening of Petrotrin going to be done with taxpayers’ dollars? That company was a burden on the treasury. What will be different? Also, could the citizenry have more information on the 50,000 promised jobs? In fulfilling promises, no suffering down the road, please. We have had enough of that.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail