All empires sure to fall, as will US

THE EDITOR: In 1492 European conquest and subjugation by genocide began, in what would eventually become known as the Americas, followed by human trafficking and African enslavement, used to exploit the natural resources of this vast area.

Over 500 years later with millions of indigenous peoples wiped out, wherever Europeans landed and colonised – not only the Americas – the genocide of indigenous peoples continues with Zionist Israel, a settler colonial state, occupying Palestine.

The latter was violently seized by descendants of Eastern European Jews in 1948 and settled mainly by people of European descent from all over the world and supported militarily and economically by the racist colonialist West.

But the world has awoken, the emperor has no clothes. We see for ourselves that for dark-skinned peoples, the US and the West are not our friends, have never been. They seek to dominate and use any means to do so. But all empires fall, so why should the fate of this one be any different.

We grieve for the Palestinian people, and for all who have suffered and died at the hands of the imperialist West. We grieve now for the noble people of Iran. But we keep the faith, knowing that all empires will fall, as certainly as the sun rises and then sets.

MICHAEL JATTAN

via e-mail