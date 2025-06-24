2 terms only in Parliament

Parliament, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain. -

THE EDITOR: Implementing a two-term limit for Members of Parliament via legislation could potentially promote fresh ideas, accountability, and renewal in leadership. This approach aims to prevent political stagnation and reduce the risk of entrenched power, encouraging representatives to focus on serving their constituents effectively within a finite time frame.

A bill establishing this limit would serve to ensure regular turnover, allowing new talent and diverse voices to enter Parliament, fostering innovation and responsiveness to evolving societal needs. Limiting terms can also mitigate long-term corruption risks and promote greater public trust in elected officials.

To successfully enforce such a measure, it needs to be transparent, well-structured, and included in a comprehensive legislative framework. Clear criteria, legal safeguards, and transition provisions should be established to ensure a smooth implementation process. Moreover, a mechanism for monitoring and enforcing the term limits would be essential, with penalties for non-compliance.

While some argue that experience is valuable, a balanced approach of term limits combined with ongoing training can help maintain continuity while promoting rejuvenation in governance. Ultimately, this policy could strengthen democracy by ensuring dynamic leadership, accountability, and public confidence in the political process, provided it is carefully legislated and actively enforced.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail