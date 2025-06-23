Vistabella man drowns at Maracas Beach

- Anygraaf Guest Account

A family trip with relatives visiting from the USA turned tragic on the afternoon of June 22 when 61-year-old Richard Ramcharan drowned at Maracas Beach.

The father of two lived at Arch Street in Vistabella, San Fernando.

His 58-year-old brother-in-law also got into difficulty while swimming but survived the ordeal.

At the family’s home on June 23, his grieving son Adrian Ramcharan described his father as a kind, hardworking and honest person.

He recalled that a group of relatives left Vistabella with the visitors around 11 am to go enjoy a beach outing.

They first headed to Las Cuevas Beach and, on their way back, decided to stop at Maracas Beach.

Adrian added that while in the water, his father and uncle began struggling.

“It happened a little after 3 pm. This was very shocking,” Adrian said.

He recalled spending Father’s Day (June 15) with his father, saying the family had a great time.

They never expected that would have been their last Father’s Day with him.

Adrian provided no further information.

According to reports, when the men began having difficulties, beachgoers and lifeguards responded swiftly, pulling them from the water.

The men were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where Ramcharan was declared dead.

An autopsy is set for later in the week.

Investigations are ongoing.