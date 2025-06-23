Trinidad and Tobago among Caribbean countries in debt transparency workshop

International Monetary Fund headquarters located on 1900 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

A total of 33 public debt managers from 16 Caribbean countries including Trinidad and Tobago participated in a debt transparency workshop sponsored by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a media release, the IMF said the event was held from May 19-30 in Jamaica.

Delegates received hands-on training for a web-based debt management software called Commonwealth Meridian – a debt recording and management system developed by the Commonwealth to help member countries manage public debt.

Kizzy Clarence, an officer in the Grenadian Ministry of Finance said the training would help improve data quality in reporting.

"The hands-on Meridian training was very beneficial as my country is currently transitioning to Meridian," she said.

"The workshop highlighted just the right topics and issues we can apply in our debt management office to improve processes," added Theodora Andrews, an officer from Belize’s Central Bank.

Senior director of economic, development, trade and investment directorate at the Commonwealth Secretariat Ruth Kattumuri said debt transparency plays a crucial role in maintaining trust with citizens, particularly in a region affected by severe impacts of climate change every year.

"It reinforces accountability and enables more strategic and data-driven borrowing decisions that support economic resilience for countries with their recovery plans amid fiscal challenges," she said.