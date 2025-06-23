Thief steals snacks, cigarettes from La Brea home

La Brea police are searching for a thief who removed part of a wooden wall to break into a house in La Brea and stole a quantity of snacks and cigarettes.

The victim, a 40-year-old woman from Queen Street, reported that she secured her home and shop – operated from her kitchen – around 5 pm on June 20, locking all windows and doors before leaving.

She returned at about 11.30 am the next day and discovered that snacks and two packs of cigarettes, together valued at $300, were missing from her kitchen.

On further checking, she noticed that a portion of the wall above her kitchen sink had been removed, allowing the intruder to enter. All doors and windows were still locked and appeared undisturbed.

The woman repaired the damaged section of the wall before the police responded.

Acting Cpl Ramnarine and PC Rooplal of the La Brea Police Station, along with other officers from the South Western Division, responded and collected evidence.

No one has been arrested, and acting Cpl Ramnarine is leading ongoing investigations.