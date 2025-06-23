Slow voter movement for PNM in San Fernando

The entrance to Anstey Memorial Girls’ AC School, Drayton St, San Fernando, during the PNM internal elections on June 22. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

AMID the yellow-level weather alert in effect on June 22 and that internal party elections traditionally see low voter turnout, the PNM’s internal election took place in San Fernando and throughout the 41 constituencies.

Just over 100,000 members were eligible to vote in this year’s election, with 51 executive positions being contested nationwide.

However, as of around 2 pm, only a few thousand votes had been cast.

“We expect a steady trickle up until the close of voting. The democracy of the PNM is alive and well,” incumbent PRO Faris Al-Rawi said.

“Polling stations across the country have been in the hundreds, so we expect a few thousand well to have turned out to vote, which is in keeping with the expectation at an event such as this.”

Al-Rawi spoke to reporters at the Anstey Memorial Girls’ Anglican School on Drayton Street, San Fernando, one of several polling locations across the country.

He recalled the 2014 internal elections as having the highest turnout on record.

“The highest voter turnout we have had was in 2014 when I got the highest number of votes then, that was about 9,000 then. That was very significant. It was the first time we had a one man-one vote election.”

The internal election sees two main slates contesting: One PNM, led by political leader Pennelope Beckles, and The People’s Champions, led by attorney Farai Hove Masaisai. Independent candidates are also in the race.

Beckles was unopposed for the top post, meaning she will retain her position as leader.

“For me, that is quite momentous because that means the PNM, which is the oldest political party in the country and runs in every election, has for its first time a female political leader.

That is a significant milestone.

This year it’s the party’s 70th anniversary,” Al-Rawi said as the rain fell.

Al-Rawi is seeking re-election as PRO and is facing two challengers.

He reflected on the campaign experience and his journey in the party.

“We have had a good but short campaign, as is in keeping with internal elections.

“It has been a good campaign because there has been a significant amount of reflection and healing.”

“I joined the PNM in frontline politics in 2010 when we lost the general election when it was a dark time for the PNM. There were barely any people around. But this time, it is significantly different.”

He said the atmosphere within the party had shifted positively.

Al-Rawi said his decision to offer himself again stemmed from a desire to help bridge the roles between party leadership and the Opposition.

He said PR in opposition was very different to PR in government.

The newly elected executive will be formally installed at the PNM’s Special Convention on June 29.

People were trickling in throughout the day at the polling station.

Earlier in the day, Newsday had also visited. Shortly after 10 am, only about 24 people had cast their votes.

One voter, who asked to remain unnamed, called for PNMites to unite despite the outcome.

Another voter, Merlin Noel, 76, supported the remarks.

“Sometimes there are too many secrets in the party. We want to be informed about what is happening with the party.

“We need to hear about what the party is doing, and not only talk we want; we want to see action.”

At Pleasantville Secondary School, a few vehicles were seen entering and leaving.