Shopping lesson
THE EDITOR: I went to the grocery and bought many things. I unpacked them at home.
One day later I looked for a few items. They were not around.
I checked my bill. I had paid for them but they were not packed with the rest of my stuff.
I wish the person in the grocery who stole my items well. One day you steal, so what will it be next? The sad thing is I told the two employees I interacted with that hard work is part of life.
When I called the supermarket, the person I spoke with was very rude. I will not be shopping there again.
Shoppers, when you pay for anything, confirm ASAP.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
