Shopping lesson

A shopping cart filled with essential food items at a grocery store in Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I went to the grocery and bought many things. I unpacked them at home.

One day later I looked for a few items. They were not around.

I checked my bill. I had paid for them but they were not packed with the rest of my stuff.

I wish the person in the grocery who stole my items well. One day you steal, so what will it be next? The sad thing is I told the two employees I interacted with that hard work is part of life.

When I called the supermarket, the person I spoke with was very rude. I will not be shopping there again.

Shoppers, when you pay for anything, confirm ASAP.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town