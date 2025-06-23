Savanna Dyer murder accused denied bail

Savanna Dyer, 21, of Diego Martin was found murdered in Carlsen Field on June 14. -

Kibwe Wells, the 21-year-old security officer from Laventille, charged with the murder of Savanna Dyer, made his first court appearance on June 23 and was denied bail.

Wells, of Quarry Street, East Dry River, appeared before Master Whitney Franklin in North Court C on June 23, when he was remanded into custody.

A sufficiency hearing has been set for February 25, 2026.

Wells was initially scheduled to appear in South Court B, but the matter was redirected.

PC Lall of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, laid the charge after instructions from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, who reviewed the case.

The deputy DPP also directed that a second suspect be charged in connection with Dyer’s murder. However, that person had not yet been formally charged up to 5 pm on June 23.

Dyer, 21, of Diego Martin, was shot and killed. On June 14, her semi-nude body was discovered by the roadside in Carlsen Field, within the Freeport police district.

CCTV footage reportedly captured Dyer liming at a bar in Barataria on the night of June 13. She was last seen getting into a car near the bar. Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj, and Sergeant Bridgemohan of the homicide bureau led the investigation.