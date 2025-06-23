Ralph Maraj 'honoured’ to be chosen as Trinidad and Tobago’s ambassador to Caricom

Ralph Maraj -

POLITICAL commentator and former foreign affairs minister Ralph Maraj is Trinidad and Tobago’s new ambassador to Caricom.

Maraj made the announcement on June 22 in his final column in the Trinidad Express newspaper.

He said, “I have been honoured by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar with the appointment as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of TT to Caricom.. I am very grateful to the honourable Prime Minister for this opportunity to serve our country in this capacity.”

He served as foreign affairs minister under the PNM from 1991-1995, then under the UNC from 1995-2000.

He told Newsday he was informed about the decision last week.

In a phone interview on June 22, he said, “As you know, I have had considerable experience in foreign affairs and with Caricom, and I have been described as the longest-serving foreign affairs minister in the country…So it is something that I have some significant knowledge about and I look forward to doing it.”

He reiterated that he was honoured by the appointment.