Princes Town mason jailed for 5 years for traffic offences

A 25-year-old mason from Petite Café, Princes Town, has been sentenced to over five years' imprisonment with hard labour after pleading guilty to multiple traffic offences stemming from a recent joint police exercise by regular and municipal police.

Keylan Hamilton appeared before Princes Town magistrate Taramatie Ramdass in the Second Court on June 17 and pleaded guilty to five charges.

The magistrate disqualified Hamilton from obtaining a driver's permit for the next two years and sentenced him to eight months in jail for driving without a permit.

On the charge of dangerous driving, she sentenced him to two years with hard labour.

The magistrate also jailed him for 15 months for driving without an insurance certificate and six months each for failing to comply with police instructions and failing to wear a seatbelt.

All sentences are to run consecutively.

PC Nemai of the Princes Town municipal police station laid the charges.

Hamilton was arrested in an exercise in the Moruga police district between 2 pm and 6.30 pm on June 16.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Kissoonlal, ASP Bandhan and acting Insp Ragbir of the Southern Division, as well as Supt Guzman from Princes Town municipal police station, co-ordinated the exercise.

Sgt Charles, acting Sgt Charles and W/Cpl Hepburn led the exercise, which included officers from the Moruga police station in Grand Chemin, St Mary's police post and Sgt Ali and W/Cpl Hosein of the municipal station.