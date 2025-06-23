Penny's slate sweeps PNM internal polls

PNM leader-elect Pennelope Beckles, second from left, along with some members her One PNM team at the campaign launched at Angel Harps Pan theatre, Olton Road, Arima, on June 8. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The One PNM slate led by Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles has won the PNM’s internal election on June 22.

Candidate for the post of social media officer Symon De Nobriga confirmed the slate’s victory in a telephone conversation with Newsday on June 23.

Unofficial results on social media appeared to show a convincing victory for Beckles’s slate with De Nobriga having the narrowest victory margin with almost 1100 votes.

De Nobriga said while there has been no official word yet from the party, news of the win is accurate.

“From the results that we would have seen, I can verify that.

“I haven’t seen any official release from the elections supervisory committee but to the best of my knowledge all the members of the team won the offices they offered themselves up for.”

Fifty-one people contested 15 positions on the party’s executive including high profile posts such as chairman, vice chairman and general secretary.

Beckles was unopposed for the post of political leader, but the rest of her slate faced competition.