NGO calls for national policy for widows

Soraya Nanan, left, and Ann Marie Hassanali - Lincoln Holder

AS the world observes International Widows Day on June 23, Widows Support TT is renewing its call for a national policy to be put in place to support widows and their families.

In a statement sent to Newsday on June 22, the group said the 2025 theme was Orphans in need: Shining a spotlight on the often-overlooked children left behind after the loss of a parent.

The group said it recognised the struggles and resilience of widows, who faced social, economic and emotional challenges.

“Many of these children face emotional trauma, interrupted education and financial insecurity – all of which are compounded by the lack of targeted support for widowed families.”

Widow Support TT founder Soraya Nanan said widows were among the “most vulnerable groups in our society...

“Yet their needs remain invisible in national policy and social safety nets.

“Too many widows are left without financial support, legal protection or access to housing. Many face eviction, legal battles and social isolation while trying to raise children alone.”

She said it was not simply a “women’s issue” but a national one.

The group is now urging the government to establish a national widows registry “to identify and support affected households, implement housing and income relief measures for widowed families, provide counselling and trauma support for grieving children and ensure widows are protected from property dispossession and inheritance injustice.”

She also called for greater public education to reduce stigma and isolation.

Founded in 2011, she said the NGO “has been a voice for widows, widowers and orphaned children in TT.”

It offers legal aid, peer counselling, food support and housing advocacy for affected families.

“In commemoration of this day, the group is hosting a series of outreach events including a courtesy visit to the Ministry of People, Social Development and Family Services, hosting online meetings which include legal aid clinics, and grief counselling distribution of care packages to widows and orphaned children in need.”

The statement added, “We stand in solidarity with widows across the nation and the world (and remain) committed to the belief that no widow should grieve alone and no orphan should be left behind.”