MSJ leader: The PNM has run its course

David Abdulah -

POLITICAL leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah says changes in policies and ideologies from the PNM are “not likely” as those seeking leadership roles within the party include many who have served over the past ten years. He believes the party has “run its course.”

He was speaking during a virtual press conference on June 22 – the day of the PNM’s internal elections. Around 100,200 members were eligible to vote.

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles’ One PNM slate includes former government ministers such as Marvin Gonzales (chairman), Dr Amery Browne (vice-chairman), Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly (lady vice-chairman), Foster Cummings (general secretary), Faris Al-Rawi (public relations officer) and Symon de Nobriga (social media officer).

Abdulah said, while the PNM’s decisions were “the PNM’s business,” many of those people were “quiet” in the last decade and “part and parcel of all the government decision-making.

“And they were, aggressively, at times, defending the policies of the government.”

He said when one also looked at the opposition’s presence in Parliament – both the upper and lower houses – they would see “the same core of people.

“And certainly on the slate of the political leader-elect…You see the same faces. And, therefore, if you have the same faces who are pursuing policies over the last nine years, those individuals now cannot come up with new policies and new ideas that are a repudiation of what they themselves believed they stood for and implemented from 2015-2025.”

He added, “You're not likely to see any difference in the policies of the PNM in terms of its ideology, its philosophy and so on.”

Asked by Newsday what were his views on balancing experienced people with new faces in party politics leadership, he said it “has to happen as a result of internal democracy.”

For example, he said earlier this year, the MSJ announced new spokespeople for “various policy issues...

“Two of them are younger, one is not as young…And we've begun to add others into the party leadership discussions.

"And we're revitalising some of our internal committees and so on with younger people, people who have not been there for a long time. So they come with a fresh set of ideas, fresh set of eyes to look at the problem and come up with solutions.”

But he added, “I can't speak to what the PNM has done or will do.”

Earlier in the media conference, he made mention of Beckles’ recent comments that the PNM “lost its way,” and that this was one of the main reasons for its April 28 general-election loss.

He said while that might be true, the PNM also “turned its back on its base support (and) on people who have traditionally supported (them) in the elections over the years.”

He said the trend went back to as early as 1971 after the No Vote campaign and the “Black Power revolution…

“After that, many people, particularly in the East-West Corridor, just could not bring themselves to vote and support the PNM. And the people in the East-West Corridor, primarily Afro-Trinbagonians, who would have historically supported the PNM, stayed away.”

He said over the years, TT’s African population “has not seen the PNM as the party that truly represents their interests.

“The ideology and philosophy of the PNM does not speak to the interests of the urban working class, the urban unemployed youth, particularly the Afro-Trinidadians. It doesn't speak to their interests whatsoever.

“The PNM, it is true, took us from colonialism to independence to the first republic of 1976, but can now take us no further than this. They have run their course. They have done their bit historically but they have run their course and, therefore, they cannot now take us any further.”

He said the last 20 years had seen the PNM reverse agendas and policies from the 1960s-1970s.

“It did have some opportunities between 2015 and 2025 to address the needs and interests of those that perceived the PNM to be their party…So this is why we are saying that the PNM has run its course.

“It cannot now take us into the future, and it certainly cannot represent in any significant way the interests of working people or workers.”

Abdulah also spoke on the rising tensions in the Middle East, as well as the US' actions against Iran. He said while it seemed unlikely given the leaders of the US and Israel, there must be peace.