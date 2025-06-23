Met office issues yellow alert

File photo

The Meteorological Office has issued a yellow-level adverse-weather alert beginning on June 22 at 2 pm and says it will be in effect till June 23 at 9.57 am.

The alert warns of a 70 per cent chance of isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms owing to the passage of a tropical wave. The most severe weather is expected over Tobago and eastern Trinidad, gradually spreading across the country.

It says gusty winds of varying intensities and heavy rains are expected.

Potential impacts include temporary traffic disruptions, street and flash flooding, localised ponding, and gusty winds which may displace unsecured outdoor objects, disturb sea conditions, and possibly topple unstable trees. Landslides and landslips are also possible in vulnerable areas.

The public is advised to secure loose outdoor items and take necessary safety measures to reduce potential damage. The public are strongly urged not to enter floodwaters and to monitor official weather updates via the Meteorological Office’s online platforms.

Following this alert, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure also issued a statement emphasising the need for preparedness, particularly for those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas near rivers and watercourses.

The ministry says it is monitoring the situation and is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens, and the Drainage Division has been conducting maintenance and preventative work in high-risk zones across the country.

It said temporary repairs have been completed on the embankment at IBIS Gardens to enhance flood protection. In addition, blockages and debris have been cleared from several critical watercourses and drainage systems to improve water flow and mitigate flooding risks.

The ministry urges the public to remain vigilant during the rainy period, secure valuables and pets at elevated locations, avoid traversing flooded areas unnecessarily, and report any severe flooding to local disaster management units.