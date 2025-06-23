Man robbed at traffic light by cross-dressing bandit

Police on patrol along Frederick Street, Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO -

Police held a suspect on June 22, hours after they received a report that a driver was robbed by a man wearing a dress.

Around 3.40 am, the 29-year-old driver stopped his red Toyota Corolla at the traffic light near the Tragarete Road and Cipriani Boulevard intersection.

While waiting for the light to change, a man dressed in a black dress and black wig, opened the back door on the passenger side and got in.

The bandit put an ice pick to the driver’s neck, announced a robbery and told the victim to continue driving when the light turned green.

The victim obeyed and the bandit told him to turn left onto Victoria Avenue and stop near Tranquility Government School.

The bandit then demanded $200 from the victim, who decided to fight back

The suspect grabbed the driver’s gold chain valued $3,500 before getting out of the car and running towards the Lapeyrouse Cemetery.

The bandit jumped over the cemetery wall and escaped.

Police were able to recover evidence which led them to identify and detain a suspect.

The man remains in custody as investigations continue.