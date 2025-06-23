Israel-TT ambassador defends Iran strikes: We had no choice

Itai Bardov, Israel's-non-resident ambassador to Barbados, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom. -

ITAI Bardov, Israel's ambassador to Panama and non-resident ambassador to Barbados, Guyana, Suriname, TT, and the Caribbean Community (Caricom), has defended his country’s ongoing offensive military campaign against Iran.

Bardov hosted a virtual press conference on June 23, telling regional media that “Operation Rising Lion” was launched to prevent Iran from reaching nuclear weapons capability. He claimed Tehran had amassed enough 60 per cent-enriched uranium for “nine nuclear bombs.

“No country in the world that claims to have no nuclear weapons program has 60 per cent uranium enrichment – only Iran,” he said.

However, according to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) assessments as of early June, Iran had produced approximately 142.1 kilogrammes of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent, enough for around three bombs if further enriched to weapons-grade.

The agency noted no evidence of Iran weaponising this material. Iran maintains its nuclear programme is civilian.

Israel initiated the current conflict, beginning June 15. Israeli warplanes struck multiple Iranian military and government sites in Tehran, Isfahan and Fordow – before Iran retaliated with mass missile and drone attacks.

US forces joined June 22, targeting Iranian nuclear infrastructure, a move condemned by Russia and regional governments.

Iran’s missile counteroffensive has killed 24 Israelis, according to Israeli authorities. Iran’s health ministry reported 950 dead from Israeli and US airstrikes, many of those civilians.

Bardov also framed the operation as a blow against Iran’s regional proxies, blaming Tehran for backing groups like Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis.

He alleged an Iranian-directed plan to launch a co-ordinated assault on Israel. Bardov acknowledged Hezbollah was not informed of the October 7 Hamas-led attack that precipitated Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel’s siege of Gaza has continued unabated.

Palestinian health officials report more than 38,000 dead since October, including scores killed while seeking food at aid distribution points, which Bardov did not address.

The press briefing came as Washington offered mixed signals on its intentions in Iran.

President Donald Trump has claimed the US seeks “stability, not regime change,” while Vice-President JD Vance hinted at possible future political shifts in Tehran.

Adding to the contradictions, Trump’s own Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified before Congress on March 25 shortly after visiting Iran that Tehran was not advancing toward nuclear weapons.

She said Iran’s 60 per cent enrichment was “deeply concerning” but not indicative of an active weapons programme.

However, Gabbard posted on X on June 21, saying her comments had been mischaracterised and that Iran could produce a nuclear weapon “within weeks to months” if it chose to.

Bardov insisted Israel had “no choice” but to act, citing Iranian rhetoric against Israel’s existence.

European-mediated nuclear talks stalled last week in Geneva.

Iran’s parliament is reportedly considering withdrawal from the Non-Proliferation Treaty, a move that would formally dismantle international oversight.

Iran has also threatened to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, and Israeli officials have vowed further strikes.