Cops probe DCP Martin after firearms dealer's complaint

DCP Suzette Martin -

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police, intelligence and investigations, Suzette Martin, is now the subject of a police investigation after a report was made by a firearms dealer to Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro about potential "criminal conduct" on her behalf.

Guevarro made the announcement at a police media briefing on June 23 at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain. Martin, who was cleared of a dangerous-driving charge in December 2024 after hitting a 14-year-old boy on the Priority Bus Route in April 2023, remains on active duty.

Guevarro said, “On the day I was appointed, June 18, I would have received a report from a firearms dealer against Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin. I would have decided to take some decisive action in bringing to the fore accountability and transparency in dealing with the matter.

“My first step was informing the Police Service Commission (PSC) via covering memo and a copy of the report so they will be able to adopt whatever action they see fit as their remit of treating with the Commissioner of Police and the three Deputy Commissioners of Police under the Constitution.

“I next appointed Assistant Commissioner of Police North/East Curt Simon as the investigator and gave him my full reassurance of all resources to be made available to him that he would need to carry out this important remit.”

Asked about the nature of the allegations against Martin, Guevarro said, “It was well-ventilated about a particular firearms dealer’s concerns about how he was treated by the police. The firearm dealer would have indicated that certain acts would have been carried out against him and he felt it was bordering on criminal conduct.

“I would not want to pronounce on what exactly is that criminal conduct, because an investigation is ongoing and we are certain that the investigation, when completed, will uncover whatever criminal conduct exists. I ask that you wait for the results of the investigation.”

He said he did not wish to say whether Martin was the only person of concern.

A high-profile 2022 case involving a local firearms dealer and the state which was even discussed in the Barbados Parliament involved Brent Thomas, owner of Specialist Shooters Training Centre.

The gun dealer sued for constitutional relief/redress against the state and the DPP after being arrested, released, arrested again in Barbados in and forcibly removed to TT. A number of his firearms were also seized by the state and deemed illegal.

The Barbados government has acknowledged officers had “fallen short” of the law by acting without an extradition request.

In 2023, Justice Devindra Rampersad permanently stayed the criminal charges against Thomas. The state appealed the judgment in 2024, and it is still before the Court of Appeal.

Contacted on June 23 on whether he was the firearms dealer who made the complaint to the CoP, Thomas said he was advised by his lawyers not to comment.

However, a very upbeat Thomas added, “I can tell you, it’s a good thing that they’re doing this investigation, because making an innocent person go through that is not godlike. Hopefully they will sort out their things. I wish I could tell you more, but I can’t.”

Guevarro was asked if the firearms dealer should have made a complaint to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) rather than the police. He said the PCA was a completely different entity.

“The PCA has its own remit and mandate to investigate and they may well be investigating this matter as we speak. However, when we refer to criminal conduct, that rests solely on the shoulders of the police service. We will investigate what we have to investigate, let the PCA investigate what they have to investigate.

PCA Director David West said the Authority had initiated an investigation into the Brent Thomas media report under Section 26 of the PCA Act. However, he said since the matter has been before the court where Thomas sued the State, the authority is awaiting the outcome of the appeal before making a final determination.

Simon said the team of selected officers had had its first meeting on June 23 to discuss the parameters of the investigation.

“We are identifying the different aspects we would need to pervade as the investigation proceeds, so there’s nothing much I can share with you at this stage, except for the fact that the investigation will be done by a very competent and professional unit of men and women of the police service who are skilled in what we need to do.”

He said no timeline had yet been determined but the team would move with alacrity.

Asked whether Martin staying on duty could affect the investigation, Guevarro said he had “…faith in the investigative team to uncover any misgivings which would occur or lead to misbelief that misgivings would have occurred.

“I know you expressed some concern about the position the officer holds, but I can reassure the reason we are here today is to propel the point forward that we are a transparent organisation that believes in integrity and accountability, and that is why we are coming to you today and you are not hearing it by the way.”

Guevarro said any decision to remove Martin or send her on administrative leave was in the hands of the PSC.

Multiple calls and messages to PSC chairman Wendell Wallace and Martin went unanswered on June 23.

Asked about the potential damage to the image of the police service, considering former police commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher was recently investigated and cleared over sniper rifle permits and Martin was charged and later cleared of dangerous driving, Guevarro said, “Let not your heart be troubled. The leadership of the police service is firm in its resolve to carry out our constitutional mandate to protect and serve the citizens of TT. We have no reason to have any doubt in our minds that the investigation will be transparent. We are not hiding anything from you, our hands are clean and we are open to the public and under the scrutiny of the media.”

The commissioner said the media conference was part of the police service’s mammoth and herculean task of trying to restore public trust.

“To the members of the public, we are showing them we can be held accountable for any actions or inactions which can come from our side. We are well aware of our duties and responsibilities under the social contract. We have the eyes of the fourth (media) and fifth (social media) estates upon us and they report to you, the public.

“We stand firm in our resolve to continue to protect and serve you and we can only do it with your assistance and your help. So when you have information you need to share, have no fear whatsoever, come to me and members of my police service and we will treat with it.”

He said there were units in the service who can treat with, investigate and prosecute integrity issues.

“The police service has a record of investigating and prosecuting several errant members who would have gone in the wrong direction, away from their moorings as sworn police officers. I want to assure the public again that we have the resolve to investigate and prosecute those who are desirous of going down that road.”

Simon said officers are concerned with the latest incidents in the service, "but our resilience tends to lead us through and even bring us to a better place.”

Asked whether he thought the criminal element might become emboldened because it thought the police service was too busy investigating itself to deal with them, Guevarro said he had a message for the criminal element.

“While we have one team investigating that, we had several teams of front-line officers, some of whom I would have visited over the weekend, and they are motivated and working.”

He said a team in Northern Division North would have conducted an intelligence-led operation and recovered an AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition.

“We are investigating ourselves but we are also taking names and fighting the criminals.”