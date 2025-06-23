Cops investigate DCP Suzette Martin

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin. -

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police, intelligence and investigations, Suzette Martin, is now the subject of a police investigation after a report was made by a firearms dealer to Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro on June 18. However, she remains in her post.

Guevarro made the announcement at a police media briefing on June 23 at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain.

He said a team had been formed to carry out the investigation, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police North/East Curt Simon.

Guevarro said the firearms dealer alleged that certain acts were carried out against him, which the dealer felt was bordering on criminal conduct. Guevarro did not want to specify what the alleged criminal conduct was, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Asked whether there were concerns about Martin remaining in her post while the investigation was ongoing, given the resources she had access to, Guevarro said a decision to remove her or send her on administrative leave was in the hands of the Police Service Commission, who had been apprised of the report and the investigation.