C'est La Vie overcomes slow start on Labour Day

Action in the Guineas Race at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on May 30. FILE PHOTO -

JASON CLIFTON

C'est La Vie took the top honours in an exciting feature event on the Labour Day card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on June 20.

The feature attraction saw four thoroughbreds going to post, after favourite Kitten With A Whip was declared as a non-runner on the morning of the pre-race vet inspection.

When the field of four runners was sent by starter Wayne Campbell at approximately 5.08 pm, C'est La Vie walked out of the boxes some 15 lengths.

As the runners, made their way up the back stretch, jockey Tristan Phillips gave the seven-year-old mare a couple reminders to let her know she was in a race. With the field now approaching the 1,100m pole C'est La Vie began to find a gear and also started to relish the sloppy conditions, closing in the gap on the leading trio.

As the quartet approached the 800m mark, C'est La Vie started to take prisoners one by one. With just 400m left in the contest, it was now a two-horse race between locally bred C'est La Vie and American-bred Striking Chrome.

As the top two turned for the judges, C'est La Vie had a narrow advantage over Striking Chrome. Phillips gave the mare a couple reminders once again and she splashed her way to a two-and-one-quarter-length victory.

Champion jockey Dillon Khelawan piloted three winners and champion trainer John O'Brien also saddled three winners on the day's card. Jockey Joshua Stephen had one winner and Phillips landed a double.

Racing action will take a one-month break and resume on Emancipation Day with the staging of the second leg of the triple crown, the Midsummer Classic a grade-one contest over 1,800m on the turf course.