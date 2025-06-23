Caricom calls for 'immediate, sustained' ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinians mourn their relatives who were killed by the Israeli military in Gaza. - AP Photo

Caricom's Council for Foreign Affairs and Community Relations has called for an "immediate, unconditional and sustained ceasefire" in Gaza. It also reaffirmed its stance that a two-state solution is the "only viable path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace."

In a statement on June 21, the council said it was "deeply distressed" by the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as well as the "alarming tensions" across the middle East, "which threaten global stability...

"The (council) deplores the immense suffering and tragic loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, in Gaza, with more deaths every day and a continued inability to access food and humanitarian assistance. The bombardment and deprivation of basic necessities violate international humanitarian law."

It said it condemned all violence against civilians and highlighted the attacks of October 7, 2023 – the day of the Hamas attack – and the "taking of hostages."

"We equally condemn the disproportionate military response and actions that contravene international law, as well as the continued expansion of illegal settlements."

It said the recent, direct military confrontations between Israel and Iran, among other regional developments, "also pose a threat to regional and global peace and security.

"The (council) stresses the urgent need for de-escalation, restraint and the avoidance of retaliatory actions to prevent a wider conflict.

"We call on all actors to exercise maximum diplomatic efforts to facilitate a durable solution to the concerns of the parties...(We call) on the international community to redouble efforts for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and negotiation."

It said it stands in solidarity with all victims and reiterated its commitment to working with the international community "to forge a durable peace that meets the legitimate aspirations for security and stability of all Israelis, Palestinians and peoples in the Middle East."

Speaking to Newsday on June 22, newly-appointed TT ambassador to Caricom Ralph Maraj said the world is "very turbulent.

"We have these tensions going on in the Middle East. We have about three wars, really – one in Europe, too. And as things unfold, there is more tension and uncertainty.

"We have disruptions taking place in global trade, the international financial system, stresses are still growing western alliance of democracy...So we don't know where we are heading as a world or where we can end up."

But he said that "amidst the sea of trouble," Caricom must stick together.

"...As a region and we've got to strengthen that togetherness."