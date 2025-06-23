Browne questions health minister's increased powers

Opposition Senator Dr Amery Browne at a June 9 media conference in Port of Spain. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

OPPOSITION Senator Dr Amery Browne has questioned the rationale behind giving increased powers to the health minister with respect to determining which applications to the Children's Life Fund Authority (CLFA) are approved or not.

Browne said the medical treatment of children was happening long before the Children's Life Fund (CLF), which is an evolution of this treatment.

Browne also questioned the way which the UNC chooses to treat medical professionals and former health ministers.

He made these statements in his contribution to debate on the CLF Amendment Bill 2025 in the Senate on June 23.

The bill was passed in the House of Representatives with amendments on June 13.

Responding to an earlier contribution by Social Development Ministry parliamentary secretary Dr Natalie Chaitan-Maharaj, Browne observed the bill allowed for the minister to intervene with respect to determining which applications to the CLF for medical treatment should be approved by the CLFA's board.

During debate on the bill in the House, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe said such interventions could happen in situations where there is a delay in sending a child abroad for medical treatment.

Browne said, "We are talking about a very, very serious determination."

But he added those are the kinds of interpretations that the authority has been specifically entrusted to determine.

He asked government senators, "Why would you wish to take that away from an authority and put it on a minister...a politician appointed by a prime minister?"

Browne said he was not imputing any improper motive against anyone.

"What is the objective of doing that? What is the rationale for inserting the minister of health....notwithstanding whatever qualifications the current minister may have?"

Browne said, "We are not legislating for 2030 or 2028 or whenever this government would collapse. We have to legislate for the future."

Chaitan-Maharaj, he continued, did not provide enough justification for the insertion of the minister in the legislation in her contribution.

"If it is a case of expediency or emergency matters, why not give further powers to the chairman of authority?"

In situations of timeliness or inability of the CLFA board to convene to determine certain matters, Browne said, "Why not give further powers to the chairman?"

Browne said the CLF Act states the CLFA board comprises nine members, including a senior public officer nominated by the minister (with responsibility for finance), senior public officer nominated by the minister (with responsibility for Tobago) and other people with "qualifications and proven competencies in health, finance, investment, business management, law."

He asked, "Why are we going beyond that dedicated and qualified pond, in another pool, to treat with a matter of timeliness or deficiency?"

Browne recalled certain UNC members, who were in Opposition over the last nine years but now in government, would find it excessive, an abuse of legislative intention "to bring a minister in a scenario like this."

He asked, "Is that really necessary in curing or treating the malady identified of inefficiency, timeliness or an emergency case?"

Browne recalled the PNM inherited the CLF when it won the September 7, 2015 general election.

He said unlike a UNC penchant for shutting down things it finds when it is elected to government, the PNM "took no steps to shut down or stymie or stifle (the CLF)."

The PNM, Browne continued, maintains a policy not to shut down initiatives which serve the best interest of the people.

"I can give examples of the converse with respect to youth camps and many other facilities that tend to be seen in a very political light and be shut down and stymied."

Browne objected to Chaitan-Maharaj's description of former health minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh as "a mere druggist."

He said both Chaitan-Maharaj and himself are medical professionals.

"We are trained to demonstrate respect and regard to all the ancillary services around the practice of clinical medicine."

Browne said Deyalsingh could have been described as a "distinguished pharmacist who has served Trinidad and Tobago for years."

He said Deyalsingh was TT's longest-serving health minister "who took us through a pandemic."

Browne said as the parliamentary opposition, the PNM fully understands its new role after the April 28 general election.

He added while small in number, the six opposition senators are big in integrity, intellect and commitment.

Browne said they are guided by Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles' position that an Opposition is not to oppose for opposing sake.

During Browne's contribution, Senate President Wade Mark overruled claims by government senators Darrell Allahar, Brian Baig, Dominic Smith and Ravi Ratiram that Browne was either being irrelevant or imputing improper motives against the government.