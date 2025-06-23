Barataria man charged with kidnapping, robbery after alleged car sale on Facebook

A Barataria man has appeared in court on kidnapping and robbery charges stemming from an alleged incident connected to a vehicle sale advertised on Facebook on June 11.

Kareem Sylvester appeared before Master Kateisha Ambrose-Persadsingh on June 23. He was granted bail in the sum of $100,000 with a surety and is scheduled to return to court for a sufficiency hearing on March 12.

He was represented by attorney Enrique Singh.

Sylvester is charged with robbing a man of a white Nissan Tiida, valued at $40,000, and a Samsung S9 cellphone at 9th Avenue, Barataria, while allegedly armed and in the company of others. He also faces a kidnapping charge alleging that the victim was taken against his will from 9th Avenue and later at Scotiabank, Trincity Mall.

According to a police report, a 24-year-old man from South Oropouche was allegedly abducted, assaulted, and held against his will after responding to a Facebook advertisement for a vehicle. He was reportedly rescued later that day. The report said the man, a resident of Dow Village, had travelled to 9th Avenue North, Barataria, around 9.45 am to meet with individuals regarding the sale of a Nissan Wingroad priced at $27,500.

On arrival, he was allegedly confronted by four armed men. His vehicle and cellphone were reportedly stolen. Police said the suspects allegedly demanded cash from the man and forced him into another vehicle, transporting him to Scotiabank at Trincity Mall in an apparent attempt to access funds.