Adam Sabga appointed Ansa Group COO

Adam Sabga, group chief operating officer (COO), Ansa McAL. - Photo courtesy Ansa McAL

FORMER Ansa McAL group chief performance officer Adam Sabga has been appointed as group chief operating officer (COO), according to a notice of material change posted on the TT Stock Exchange website on June 18.

"As a key member of the executive leadership team, Sabga will drive enterprise-wide operational excellence and support the execution of the group’s diversified strategy across sectors," the notice said. "He will also be responsible for ensuring that all operational pillars are robust, agile and aligned with the group’s corporate vision and values."

Sabga holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of West Indies and an executive MBA from the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business.

He has also held several important roles with the group over the past 17 years, such as group chief performance officer; general manager of ABEL Building Solutions; managing director of Standard Distributors Ltd and sector head of the Construction division.

"We are confident that he will contribute significantly to the group's operations and growth agenda during a critical chapter in our evolution," Ansa McAL said in the notice.

At the group’s annual general meeting held at the Hyatt Regency in May, revenue for the year ending December 31, 2024, increased by five per cent or $354 million to $7.4 billion.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased by 11 per cent or $148 million, to 1.46 billion.

The group announced that it will withhold dividends payments for a three-year period while it continues with its 2X agenda, which entails the company doubling size, scale, impact and capacity by 2027

Ansa McAL's chief strategy officer Andre Jeffers revealed that within the company’s 2X agenda, the group plans to double the number of its breweries in the region, increase its bank’s capacity to become one of the top five banks in the country and use its newly-acquired chlor-alkali plant to become a bleach products provider for the hemisphere.