4 gang suspects arrested for assault on Venezuelan

- File photo

Four men have been arrested in connection with a violent June 1 assault on a Venezuelan national.

A police statement issued on June 22 said an “intensive investigation” led by the Port-of-Spain Gang Intelligence Unit and Task Force resulted in the arrest of four key members of a known gang.

Police said the Venezuelan man was reportedly attacked by individuals believed to be affiliated with the gang in the Upper Davis Street, Belmont area.

The victim sustained serious injuries during the assault.

Thanks to “diligent and co-ordinated investigative work,” the four suspects were arrested and have since been formally charged with attempted murder and throwing of corrosive liquids with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, police said.

Authorities are also seeking further advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding possible charges under the Anti-Gang Act.

The investigation was led by Snr Supt Raymond Thom and Supt Nicholls and co-ordinated by assistant superintendants Soodeen and Mungroo, along with Insp Durga.

In a separate matter, three men were arrested for fraud and credit card-related offences, and another on outstanding warrants in Tobago, according to a second police statement issued on June 22.

The arrests came during a co-ordinated hybrid exercise also conducted in the Port-of-Spain Division on June 21.

Around 10.25 am, during a stop-and-search exercise along Morvant Old Road, police stopped a white Nissan B15. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Upper Irving Street, Petit Bourg, San Juan, was interviewed.

Checks revealed the man had three outstanding warrants in Tobago. He was arrested and taken to the Morvant Police Station. Tobago police were notified.

Later, around 11.30 am, officers on mobile patrol near the John John traffic lights stopped a white Range Rover Velar.

Inside were three men: a 26-year-old from Cokhor Drive, Longdenville: a 23-year-old from Happy Hill, Siparia: and a 19-year-old from John Dulam Street, Aranguez.

Police searched the car and found 17 credit cards, each with different names. The men were unable to provide a reasonable explanation for having the cards and were subsequently detained.