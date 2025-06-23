2 granted $300k bail on attempted murder charges in alleged gang attack

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

TWO people were granted bail by a High Court master on charges of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm arising from an alleged attack in Belmont on June 1.

Kemar Miller, Rochard Manoram, Samantha Atkins, and Randolph Gore appeared before Master Rehanna Hosein on June 23.

Atkins and Gore were each granted bail in the sum of $300,000 with a surety, while Miller and Manoram were denied bail and remanded into custody. The matter was adjourned to December for a sufficiency hearing. Atkins was represented by attorney Enrique Singh.

Attorney Alejandro Gocking appeared for Gore and Manoram, while Miller was unrepresented. According to a police statement on June 22, four suspects were arrested following an investigation led by the Port-of-Spain Gang Intelligence Unit and the Port-of-Spain Task Force. The statement said a Venezuelan national was allegedly attacked on June 1 in the Upper Davis Street, Belmont area by individuals believed to be linked to a known criminal group. The victim reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Police said the suspects were charged with attempted murder and with throwing a corrosive substance with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The investigation was led by Snr Supt Thom and Supt Nicholls, co-ordinated by ASPs Soodeen and Mungroo, with Insp Durga also involved. Acting Sgt St Bernard provided direct supervision, with legal guidance from acting Sgt Smith.

The statement added that further legal advice was being sought from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding possible charges under the Anti-Gang Act.