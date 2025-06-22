Windies women level T20 series over South Africa

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews. - File photo courtesy CWI Media

A captain’s knock of 63 not out from Hayley Matthews and two wickets each from Afy Fletcher (2/13) and Karishma Ramharack (2/25) guided West Indies women to a comfortable six-wicket triumph over South Africa in the second of a three-match T20 series at the Three Ws Oval in Barbados on June 22.

Put in to bat, South Africa were restricted to a modest 113/6 courtesy stellar performances from leg-spinner Fletcher and off-spinner Ramharack.

Number-eight batter Annerie Dercksen top scored with 21 not out while Nadine de Klerk scored 20.

In reply, opener Matthews took charge from the get-go and led the hosts to victory, closing on 116/4 from 19.2 overs. Fellow opener Qiana Joseph scored 17 and Janneillea Glasgow 15 not out.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/17) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa.

The victory for the maroon women saw them level the series 1-1 with the final fixture scheduled for June 23 at the same venue.

Summarised Scores: SOUTH AFRICA WOMEN 113/6 (20) – Annerie Dercksen 21 not out, Nadine de Klerk 20; Afy Fletcher 2/13, Karishma Ramharack 2/25 vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 116/4 (19.2) – Hayley Matthews 63 not out, Qiana Joseph 17, Jannillea Glasgow 15 not out; Nonkululeko Mlaba 2/17. West Indies women won by six wickets.