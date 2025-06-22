Trinidad and Tobago doubles teams stumble in Caribbean Table Tennis Champs QFs

Trinidad and Tobago’s Rheann Chung. -

ON a day which promised a lot, as many as four TT doubles teams were eventually stopped in their tracks at the qaurterfinal round as intriguing action in the 2025 Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Championships continued at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Wildey, Barbados on June 21.

In the women’s doubles, Chloe Fraser teamed up with Jordan Thong, with Rheann Chung and Imani Edwards-Taylor also teaming up. Meanwhile, in the men’s doubles, Malik Gopaul partnered Aaron Wilson, with Yuvraaj Dookram teaming up with Derron Douglas.

Fraser and Thong beat the Bajan pair of Krystle Harvey and Angela Reid 3-1 in their round of 16 clash, before falling to a similar 3-1 score to Dominican Republic’s Eva Brito and Esmerlyn Castro in the quarterfinals. Chung and Edwards-Taylor beat the St Vincent and Grenadines pair of Shanecia Delpesche and Jessica McCarter 3-0 in the round of 16, but they fell 3-2 to the Cuban pair of Rosalba Aguiar and Karla Perez Gonzalez in an exciting quarterfinal clash.

Chung and Edwards-Taylor won the first set 11-9, but the Cuban team won the next two sets 11-7 to take a 2-1 lead. Chung and Edwards-Taylor then won the fourth set, but the Cubans clinched the decisive set 11-9 to march into the semis.

In the men’s doubles, Dookram and Douglas notched a 3-1 win in the round of 16 phase but they came unstuck in the quarterfinals when Dominican Republic’s Rafael Cabrera and Ramon Vila got a comfortable 3-0 win.

Gopaul and Wilson got a comeback 3-2 win in the round of 16 against the St Lucian pair of Manie Eleuthere and Joshua Lubin. However, after winning the opening set of their quarterfinal match, Gopaul and Wilson lost out 3-1 as the Puerto Rican pair of Oscar Birriel and Angel Naranjo surged to a comeback victory of their own.

Birriel and Naranjo took a similar route in their semis matchup with Cuba as they got another 3-1 comeback victory.

In the men’s singles draw, Dookram, Douglas and Wilson were eliminated at the round of 32 stage.

After press time on June 21, Chung was scheduled to face off against Cuba’s Estela Crespo at the round of 16 stage of the women’s singles competition, with Fraser carded to meet Antigua and Barbuda’s Stuti Kashyap in her round of 16 matchup.

The championships will conclude on June 22, with both Chung and Fraser hoping to advance to the quarterfinal stage and beyond.