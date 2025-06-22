The anything but a schoolbag challenge

The students and their "anything but a schoolbag" projects outside the Roy Joseph Housing Development, San Fernando. - Photos by Innis Francis

TINY TOTS from Dixie’s Daycare, Pre-School and Vacation Camp took part in the one-day challenge to design miniature household items to replace their everyday schoolbags on June 16.

The school is based in San Fernando.

The school’s principal, Dixie-Ann McKenzie, said the idea is a trending educational tool in most schools. She said the parents found creative ways to include “know your home” items like baskets, fans, market bags, strollers, stoves, suitcases, airplanes and vanity sets.

Here are some of the interesting crafts created from child/parent partnerships that the children exhibited on June 16.

The students and their "anything but a schoolbag" outside the Roy Joseph Housing Development, San Fernando.