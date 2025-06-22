Quick, convenient coffee with a smile from Theon Morales: Brews on D' Road

Theon Morales, owner of Brews on D' Road. - Photo courtesy J3TLG.hoc

AT 38, Theon Morales is reshaping the coffee industry in Trinidad and Tobago, establishing himself as a true entrepreneur in the process.

Earlier this week, video of Morales, owner of Brews on D' Road, went viral, as he was captured serving coffee to motorists in Trincity.

He spoke to Newsday by telephone on June 17 and shared how the idea came to fruition.

"Honestly, I always wanted to be in business from ever since. In TT, everyone was always doing the same things over and over – doubles, fruits and coconut water."

Motivated to do something new, Morales was gifted the idea through a client.

"Two months ago, I was transporting a man and was in traffic and he said, 'I feeling for a coffee boy.'"

Confused, Morales asked, "A coffee?" and there the idea was born. What seemed like a simple question ignited an idea he believed was new and innovative.

Morales began his research and found out ways he could possibly have his coffee portable.

He found a "backpack" supplier in Germany and made contact.

"They took a while to respond, but when they did, they said they would construct a backpack for my business.

"It sounded sketchy at first because they wanted the full payment, but I said I was going to take the risk."

Morales paid US $1,100 for the backpack and received it a month later.

While waiting on the backpack, Morales ran the idea by a friend, who had his doubts.

"He asked, 'You sure that would work boy? That different, nobody will understand that.'"

This scepticism, however, did not deter Morales, whose mind was sold on the idea.

"At that point I needed someone to understand me and back my vision. I went by my family in Chaguanas and explained the idea and they were totally on board."

Morales credited Amos Duncan, Michael Pope and Karlissa Duncan who helped put the ideas together.

Brews on D' Road is born

Morales obtained the backpack, which holds 19 litres of coffee – equivalent to 101 cups.

The backpack is equipped with cup holders, as well as a secure dispensing line that distributes the coffee.

In his research he found Hong Wing coffee to be in high demand and bought the brand for his business.

He launched Brews on D' Road on June 16, setting up his main location along Trincity Central Road due to the heavy traffic in the area.

Operating from the island (middle section of the road), he serves customers from 6 am to 8 am, Monday to Friday.

Asked about how the business operates, he proudly explained the process.

"The process takes about five to ten seconds, really. I already pull the cup from my backpack and I have the cup in my hand, so when someone hails me, I'm pouring the coffee in the cup and walking to them. I hand it over, lid, cream or sugar, and that's it.

"I told someone my business, the end product is coffee, but it is also about efficiency. It's about getting people coffee in their car, hot and quick."

On June 16 Morales set out with 50 cups and sold 22. The next day, he brought 30 and sold all. On June 18, he sold 40 cups.

During Labour Day celebrations in Fyzabad, Morales was hired to serve coffee and sold all 101 cups.

On June 20, Morales returned to his usual spot in Trincity, but with the public holiday affecting the morning rush, he sold 25 out of the 40 cups he carried.

Morales said he was shocked by the positive reception he has received thus far.

"This whole thing has been crazy. People are taking photos and videos. I believe customer service is very important.

"I think that is what is winning people. On a morning, seeing someone smiling, looking clean and serving coffee, conveniently."

He also attributes social media to his quick rise.

"It is a massive thing. People have been asking when I am coming to Port of Spain and San Fernando and many parts of the country, wherever they are. Everyone wants to have this experience.

"My goal is to retire at 45. I don't want to work for anybody. I saw this idea as something huge and I plan on expanding this."

Morales also aspires to one day launch his own brand of coffee, rather than relying on existing ones.

Newsday asked about his safety and navigating the road while he sells. He said his flag, which states the price ($20), also indicates where he is on the island.

"If someone wants a coffee, they are in a position to pay for it. They would also pull in the lane nearest to the island to get it so I don't have to go into the road.

"People have really understood the service and have been understanding thus far."

As for crime, Morales said he trusts in God.

"I put everything in God. He helped me with this idea and I put my faith in him."

Believe in your dreams, take the risk!

Morales encouraged young people, particularly Afro-Trinidadians, to believe in their ideas.

"We have so many good ideas, but we are afraid and stick to our comfort zone. But being afraid of what people will say hinders success.

"If young people have an idea and their passion goes behind it, they will have success. Do not be afraid to pursue your dreams and ideas."

Morales also shared a quote which motivated him to start his own business.

"A bad idea with good execution can always overcome a good idea with poor execution."

Morales has big plans for Brews on D' Road and hopes to add five more backpacks by year-end.

"My goal is Carnival, which is our biggest festival locally. A lot of promoters and bandleaders will want to have this type of service in their band.

"People no longer have to wait in a line for coffee and they are getting it served while they are having a good time."

Morales said foreigners will also gravitate toward the service, as "They even drink coffee in the hot sun.

"Now your band can have premium drinks and coffee for your convenience. The attraction it will bring will make people think you have stepped it up to another level. I can provide that next-level step up."