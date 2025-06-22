Primary Schools Cricket Festival bowls off June 23

An aerial view of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Primary Schools Cricket Festival bowls off at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba from June 23-24, from 8.30 am to 1 pm on each day.

This two-day festival showcases the skills and spirit of young cricketers from across Trinidad and marks the culmination of the primary schools’ cricket coaching programme, which was conducted in all seven education districts on the island.

Altogether, 32 primary schools—16 each day, with 15 students per team—will participate in the festival, which promotes skill development, inclusivity and love for the game, in a fun, low-pressure environment, a SporTT statement said on June 22.

“The Primary Schools Cricket Festival is about more than just cricket—it’s about giving young people an unforgettable experience that builds confidence, camaraderie, and a lifelong passion for sport,” said Jason Williams, CEO of SporTT.

“We are proud to help nurture future generations of athletes through this initiative, and to offer them the opportunity to play at a world-class facility like the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.”

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Phillip Watts will deliver remarks at the festival’s opening. The programme will be co-ordinated by the community sports department at SporTT.

“The initiative has equipped hundreds of students with foundational cricket skills, while promoting teamwork, discipline, and enjoyment,” the statement read.