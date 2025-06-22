President pays tribute to veteran masman Jason Griffith

Veteran sailor mas band leader Jason Griffith. -

President Christine Kangaloo extends her condolences to the carnival community as well as to the family and friends of veteran masman Jason Griffith who died on June 19.

In a social media post from the Office of the President on June 21, several of the traditional sailor mas creator, masquerader and bandleader’s milestones and achievements were listed.

“Having first participated as a masquerader in 1946, Jason Griffith was actively involved in the production of headpieces for the fancy sailor mas earning the respect and admiration from his peers for his intricately designed master head pieces.

“He worked with several bandleaders and in 1949 launched his own band the USS Sullivan. He continued to produce sailor mas headpieces and was well known as a pioneer in traditional sailor mas community especially in Belmont, TT.”

It noted Griffith gained many accolades for his work over the years and was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (Gold) in the sphere of culture at the National Awards Ceremony in 1990.