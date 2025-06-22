Police hunt gunman after fatal shooting in Chaguanas

- File photo

POLICE are continuing the search for the person responsible for the shooting death of a 25-year-old self-employed man in Chaguanas.

The victim, Neil Adrian Collins of Sobo Extension, La Brea, was shot and killed around 1 am on June 20 while liming at a shop on Walcott Lane, Enterprise. Collins, who would have turned 26 next month, died on the spot.

Collins, who made a living selling clothes, was reportedly with another person when the shooting occurred.

According to police, a man dressed in dark clothing, including a hoodie, walked up to the entrance of the shop and opened fire.

Collins was hit and collapsed, while the other person managed to run to safety.

The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the Central Division and the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, responded and processed the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.