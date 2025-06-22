Man sentenced to 12 months for assault, resisting arrest﻿

- File photo

A 62-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment with hard labour after a series of charges, including assault, resisting arrest and two counts of possession of a weapon with intent to commit a crime.

Allan Floyd Ramdass, who has no fixed address, reappeared before Princes Town magistrate, Taramatie Ramdass, on June 18 and pleaded guilty to all charges.

The charges stemmed from incidents occurring between February and April of this year, including two separate stabbing cases.

The magistrate sentenced him to 12 months' imprisonment with hard labour for assault and resisting arrest, one month with hard labour each for having the weapon with intent to commit a crime and disorderly behaviour. Ramdass was also sentenced to 15 days for using obscene language.

The magistrate ordered that the sentences run concurrently, meaning Ramdass will serve a total of 12 months behind bars.

Ramdass was detained on March 27 by acting Cpl Hosein of the Princes Town Municipal Police Station.

Ramdass initially appeared on April 3 before High Court Master Rhea Libert in the South A Criminal Court.

The master remanded him into custody owing to the tendency to commit similar offences within a short span of time.

Officers from the Princes Town municipal and regular police stations charged him.

Hosein's case was transferred to the magistrates' court to be heard summarily on May 8 and was later adjourned to June 18.