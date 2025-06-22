Man arrested for driving with disqualified permit

Marijuana seized by police during a targeted operation on June 21. - Photo courtesy TTPS

ONE man was arrested for driving with a disqualified permit, and 110 grams of marijuana were seized during a drug block search operation in the Port of Spain Division on June 21.

In a June 22 statement, police said the search targeted several known hotspots in the Besson Street district between 9 pm on June 21 and 12.30 am on June 22.

“The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service remains committed to disrupting criminal activity through sustained, intelligence-led operations aimed at enhancing public safety.”

The operation was conducted by officers of the Port of Spain Division and led by Snr Supt Raymond Thom, Supt Nicholls, AG Supt Soodeen, and Inspector Superville.