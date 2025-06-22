Laventille man charged with Savanna Dyer’s murder

Savanna Dyer. -

A 21-year-old security officer from Laventille has been charged with the murder of Savanna Dyer, also 21, and is expected to appear before a High Court master on June 23.

Kibwe Wells, of Quarry Street, East Dry River, will appear in the South Court B.

On June 21, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal instructed officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, to charge Wells after reviewing the case file. She also directed that another person be charged in connection with the murder.

Newsday learned that the second suspect was being treated at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital up to the afternoon of June 22.

The investigation was led by Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj and Sgt Bridgemohan. PC Lall laid the charge.

Dyer, of Diego Martin, was shot and killed on June 14. Her semi-nude body was discovered at the roadside in Carlsen Field, within the Freeport police district.

Surveillance footage reportedly shows her liming at a bar in Barataria on the night of June 13 with people she knew. Dyer was last seen alive getting into a black car near the bar. That same night, Dyer posted a video to her WhatsApp status showing herself in the back seat of a moving vehicle.

After the discovery of her body, several videos related to the circumstances of her death went viral on social media.

In one such video, a man appeared to confess to the crime. However, Newsday has not been able to verify the authenticity of the video.