Government helps Penal/Debe residents affected by bad weather

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, Vandana Mohit. - File photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE People, Social Development and Family Services Ministry has responded to residents from the Penal/Debe area who were affected by bad weather on June 20.

A statement issued on June 22 said the ministry, through its National Social Development Programme (NSDP), was called into action to assist the disaster victims, many of whom suffered damage to their property.

“Strong winds caused varying degrees of damage to several homes, including roof damage, dislodged galvanise sheets, and destruction of household items and fixtures,” the statement said.

“NSDP officers conducted preliminary assessments and reached out directly to affected families to evaluate the extent of the damage.”

It added that after preliminary assessments, the NSDP officers recommended the Household Items Grant (Disaster), Minor House Repairs Assistance Grant (Disaster) and follow-up with clients at the Siparia Social Services Centre.

“In two instances, where the ministry offered assistance, homeowners indicated that repair works were already undertaken.”

The ministry, led by Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit, said it remained committed to empowering vulnerable families and addressing social challenges through targeted support and services.

The statement urged people who needed help to contact the ministry via its network of service centres or visit www.social.gov.tt for more information.