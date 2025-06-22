Full Blown drops new track - Castaway

Kory, left, and Kevon Hart of Full Blown. -

TRINIDADIAN musical duo Full Blown recently released their latest single, Castaway,

Castaway follows the upbeat vibes of their previous release Good Spirits, a news release on June 18 said.

The video had over 3,300 views on June 19.

Castaway, it added, is a dreamy ode to loyalty, love and soca evolution.

Full Blown is led by brothers Kevon and Kory Hart.

The release said, “Castaway offers a more introspective and soulful experience. Infused with dreamy R&B undertones and layered over island-inspired rhythms, the track captures the essence of both personal love and the brothers’ unwavering commitment to music and the soca artform.“

“Castaway is rooted in loyalty and love, two things we value deeply,” said Kevon. “It reflects romantic themes, but also our connection to music and how we sometimes feel like outsiders in this industry because of our unique approach.”

The release added, More than just a love song, Castaway is a declaration.

It said it is a genre-blending, emotionally resonant track that dives deep into themes of loyalty, vulnerability, and artistic passion.

With lyrics like “If I can’t be with you, I don’t want no one,” the brothers express not only the depth of their relationships but also their deep bond with music, and with each other.

While sonically reminiscent of earlier releases like Full of Love and Heaven, Castaway leans further into their R&B influence, presenting a smooth, chilled-out sound that stands apart from mainstream carnival soca. Kory adds, “It’s not experimental for us, but it might be unexpected for listeners. We’re just being true to our sound.”

The creative process behind the track was just as layered. A conversation about the movie Castaway sparked the metaphor that eventually shaped the song’s emotional core. “We always try to marry the music with the lyrics,” Kevon said. “This one just flowed naturally from that vision.”

Kevon said, Fans can also enjoy a stunning visualiser created to complement the song’s mood, a cinematic, vibey production that brings Castaway to life in a unique and immersive way.

"If we had to sum up Castaway in three words, they’d be: chill, dreamy, and deep."

Though Castaway isn’t part of a confirmed album or EP just yet, Full Blown hints that more music is on the horizon. For now, this track serves as a bold statement of their artistry and direction,

“We’re not Carnival performers, we are artists,” says Kory, “And Castaway is another step in broadening the definition of soca music.”

Whether listeners relate to the love story or the deeper calling to stay true to oneself, Full Blown hopes Castaway resonates in all the right ways, the release said.

Castaway is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Full Blown is on Instagram/TikTok/YouTube @fullblownofficial.