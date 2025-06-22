Foreign Ministry advises caution when travelling through Middle East

AS international attention remains fixed on the recent US military strike on Iran, the government of Trinidad and Tobago says it is closely observing the evolving developments.

In a statement on June 22, the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs urged nationals currently residing in, or intending to travel through, the affected region to exercise the utmost vigilance.

“Nationals are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and stay informed by monitoring credible news sources and official advisories, register promptly with the ministry’s Registration System for Nationals Abroad (https://register.foreign.gov.tt) ensure that all travel documents are valid and up to date, comply fully with safety and security directives issued by local authorities, ascertain the location of the nearest emergency shelter in the event of intensifying hostilities, ormulate contingency plans for departure, particularly where personal safety may be at risk

Additionally, nationals are reminded that holders of TT passports are required to obtain a visa for transit through or entry into the United Kingdom. This requirement should be factored into all travel plans, the ministry said.

Nationals have been urged to contact the ministry for further information or consular support at consular@foreign.gov.tt.

The June 21 airstrike, described by US president Donald Trump as an “incredible success,” targeted Iranian military assets. Iran has warned of retaliation, prompting heightened tensions across the Middle East and raising global security concerns.

Last week, Newsday interviewed both the Israeli Ambassador and representatives of the Understanding Israel Foundation. Today, the foundation’s attorney, José Young, weighed in on the developing situation.

“We would like to congratulate President Trump on the success of their mission,” Young said. “The people of Iran have been subjugated to a cruel and vicious dictatorship for far too long.”

Asked about the silence from the TT government, Young suggested it was a calculated move.

“I believe the government is being careful. Our new administration understands the weight of words, and we only need to look at the Dragon Gas deal to see how reckless comments can disproportionately harm our small nation.”

Young also pointed to the importance of diplomacy over rhetoric.

“There are diplomatic channels by which we can soberly and civilly communicate with other nations. Just last week, a Trinidadian found herself stuck in Israel due to the no-fly zone, and the Israeli embassy did all within their power to assist her.”

Newsday understands the parent was in Israel for a graduation.

Young added, “I am sure that in the near future, all channels of communication will be open and fluid to ensure the safety of citizens from both nations.”