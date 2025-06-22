Experts meet to strategise Caribbean climate change, health

Dr Maria Neira -

THE Caricom region is best poised to act as a champion for making health systems climate resilient, as it is the most affected by the effects of climate change. It must use its lived experience to advocate for the intersection of climate change and health on the global stage.

World Health Organisation director of Public Health, Environment and Social Determinants of Health Dr Maria Neira made the call to participants at the three-day conference titled A Regional Response: Advancing Climate And Health Together, held from June 17-19 in Bridgetown, Barbados.

She said facing climate change will require more political commitment, as well as innovation, commitment, speed and ambition from health professionals and sectors which support the environment, while communicating to societies why this was important. She said the Caribbean was one region which did not need an explanation on the impacts of climate change.

“You are among the most vulnerable countries, but being among the most vulnerable gives you the possibility of having the most experience, more position to do something because you would know how important it is. You understand how to respond to the challenges of climate change, to protect our health, how to argue for more actionable adaptation to climate change. There is no way we can escape the need to adapt to climate change, we need to make sure our health system will be more climate-resilient.”

Neira called on those present to be mindful of the political responsibility the region had to advocate on a global scale at the upcoming health conference in Brazil.

“Using the argument of your vulnerability, how you are affected by emissions produced somewhere else in another part of the world, we can use your voices to argue for reduced emissions. We need to have reduced emissions which are responsible for all the issues that are affecting our health.

“The political voice of unity will need to be very strong because the health arguments are the ones that will motivate more action. Nobody will disagree when we tell them that climate change will affect health and if we are doing this intervention for climate change and health, it’s not just to protect the planet, it’s to protect our own lands, it’s to protect our rain, it’s to protect our brains, it’s to protect our cardiovascular systems, it’s to protect the fact that we will have safe nutrition, it’s to protect the fact that we will have access to clean water, and it’s to protect the fact that we will have access to clean air.”

PAHO/WHO representative Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean countries Dr Amalia Del Riego said the region is acutely vulnerable to sea-level rise, extreme weather events, change in vector ecology and other climate sensitive risks that directly threaten lives and livelihoods, putting enormous pressure on our health systems.

Caricom assistant director general Alison Drayton said the discussions taking place during the conference would focus on strengthening climate resilience and health systems in the Caribbean.

“Over the years, our region has sought to confront one of the most pressing challenges of our time: the intersection of climate change and public health. Our region faces increasing climate related threats that directly undermine the well-being of our communities, threaten our economies and test our resilience.”

She said because the region was so small, it could make better use of any financing received from the international community.

“Unlike many other parts of the world, a relatively small investment in our part of the world to address the problems we have will be much more likely to produce something near to 100 per cent outcome than the same money in a region or a country that is much larger with a bigger population. I also think the size of our region should be seen as a positive by those partners that work with us.”

The purpose of the conference was to revise and update the Caribbean Action Plan on Health and Climate Change, first conceived in 2018 and implemented from 2019-2024. Drayton said the plan had strengthened regional capacity to respond to climate related threats.

“This meeting offers the opportunity to further align our goals, leverage regional expertise and mobilise resources towards resilient and equitable health strategies, particularly for the next iteration of the Caribbean Action Plan on Health and Climate Change.”

She said in recent years, the Caribbean has faced unprecedented weather events, most recently Hurricane Beryl, the earliest Category 5 hurricane which caused destruction, loss of life and disruption to Grenada, SVG and other member states.

“Compounding these challenges is the resurgence of vector-borne diseases, such as dengue fever, which continue to strain our health services, particularly as climate change exacerbates their spread.

“The World Health Organization has projected that climate health issues will persist, leading to increased mortality rates and growing economic burdens. These forecasts highlight the urgent need for co-ordinated action to develop and implement policies that enhance preparedness and strengthen our healthcare infrastructure to effectively respond to these challenges and protect the Caribbean Community.”

Barbadian Ministry of Health and Wellness permanent secretary Wayne Marshall said no country was immune to climate change, and they could not face it alone.

“The threats posed to us by rising temperatures, extreme weather events, vector borne diseases, food and water insecurity, and a disruption of health services are not isolated incidents. They are shared regional realities that need shared solutions. The theme therefore calls to embrace a collective vision, one that recognises health as essential for climate resilience and regional integration.

“So by advancing health and climate together, we move beyond reactive responses and towards proactive integrated planning. We build health systems that are not just able to withstand climate shocks, but are capable of protecting and promoting health in the face of them all. That is the power of a regional response that is rooted in solidarity, strengthened by shared experience, and driven by a common purpose, to safeguard the health of our people and preserve the future of the Caribbean.”