Edward Cumberbatch leads Pat Bishop concert tribute

Pat Bishop in a 1980’s studio portrait. - Photo courtesy Mark Lyndersay

ON June 29, at 7 pm the PALM Foundation will honour the memory of the late Pat Bishop with a concert entitled Eddie Sings in Memory of Pat Bishop at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain.

Artist, musician, educator and historian Trinidad and Tobago-born Pat Bishop died at 71 on August 20, 2011.

The concert, a news release from the PALM Foundation said, will feature tenor Dr Edward Cumberbatch “leading an exceptional lineup, including the Lydian Male Voice choir, the Lydian Steel, Enrique Ali, Theron Shaw, Wendell Manwarren, Dirk Govia, David Williams, Myrtle Cumberbatch.”

In 2011, a few weeks after Bishop’s death, Cumberbatch, accompanied by Lindyann Bodden Ritch performed the Schubert Winterreise for which she had trained him over several months at the Little Carib Theatre.

The Lydians and the government of the Federal Republic of Germany, through its Embassy in Port of Spain, were co-sponsors of the event.

In this tribute, Cumberbatch will reprise his role in Winterreise performing selections from this work.

Pianist Enrique Ali will accompany him.

“Accompanied by the highly acclaimed guitarist, Maestro Theron Shaw, renowned for his iconic styling of folk and jazz music, Cumberbatch will entertain with a suite of much-loved, local songs,” the release said.

Cumberbatch will also perform selections of opera and negro spirituals from his repertoire

“The award-winning Lydian Men will perform, a selection of beautiful male-voice choruses, favourites with TT audiences.

"The Lydian Steel, a distinguished ensemble of literate steelpan musicians, founded by Pat Bishop and five-time guests of the Miami Tropical Baroque Music Festival will perform some of Pat’s favourite classical selections as well as accompany the choir," the release said.

Pat Bishop was awarded the Trinity Cross, then TT’s highest national award, in 1996. She was also awarded an honorary doctorate from UWI.

Pat Bishop’s sister Gillian Bishop is the executive producer.

Tickets cost $250.