CoP confirms: Shot prison officer still alive

Govindra Balgobin. -

CONTRARY to some erroneous reports on social media, 38-year-old prison officer Govindra Balgobin – who was ambushed and shot in an attempted murder – has not died. Police have confirmed that he is alive.

In a statement issued on June 22, Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro confirmed that Balgobin remained in critical condition at hospital.

He added that police continued to closely monitor Balgobin’s condition and provide full support to his family during the extremely difficult time.

“We ask the nation to unite in solidarity and prayer for his recovery; standing not only with his loved ones but also with his colleagues in the Prisons Service and the wider law-enforcement family, who have been deeply affected by this incident,” the statement said.

Balgobin, of Barrackpore, was ambushed and shot while in his car near the Piarco Intersection shortly after 8 pm on June 20.

He was returning home after completing his shift at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca.

The gunmen fled the scene in a wagon heading along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway. However, the getaway vehicle crashed into a pole, injuring its occupants. Police recovered a gun from the vehicle.

The police statement provided an update, confirming that one suspect remained hospitalised in critical condition under police guard while the other was assisting investigators.

The statement also said both the police and the Prisons Service had activated several tactical initiatives in response to the attack.

“However, given the sensitive and ongoing nature of the investigation, it would be inappropriate at this time to comment further on operational strategies or investigative leads.

“We also urge the public to continue partnering with the police and share information which can ensure that all the people involved in this heinous act are brought to justice.”

Like Guevarro, Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe and head of the Prisons Association Gerard Gordon had condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly act.

The association also urged all officers to heighten vigilance.

Balgobin’s family has declined to comment, citing security concerns.

Investigations are ongoing.