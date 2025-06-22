Chloe Fraser clinches Caribbean Table Tennis bronze

Chloe Fraser stunned two-time Cuban Olympian Daniela Fonseca on her way to joint bronze in the women’s singles on the final day of the Caribbean Regional Table Tennis Championships in Barbados on June 22.

At the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Wildey, Fraser dug deep to conquer the more-experienced Fonseca 4-2 in the quarter-finals, before going down to Puerto Rican opposition in the semis later on.

Against the Cuban, Fraser won the first two games 12-10, 11-5 before Fonseca pulled one back with a 13-15 result in the third. Fraser rebounded with a battling 11-9 triumph in the fourth.

However, a relentless Fonseca won the fifth game 10-12 before Fraser’s youth trumped the Cuban’s experience to snare an 11-9 win in the sixth and final game, securing her a spot in the semis.

Up against Alondra Rodriguez in the semis, Fraser showed mettle, but lost 4-3. Rodriguez won the first game 11-7, but Fraser rebounded to take the second 6-11.

The Puerto Rican surged ahead by taking the next two games 11-9, 11-7, before Fraser levelled the match by notching 8-11, 7-11 wins in the fifth and sixth. However, in the deciding game, Rodriguez edged Fraser 11-9 to seal a shot in the gold-medal match.

Losing semi-finalists Fraser and Cuban Rosalba Aguiar placed joint third, capturing TT’s only medal at the regional meet.

Meanwhile, after press time on June 21, France-based TT player Rheann Chung missed out on a spot in the women’s singles quarter-finals after losing out 4-2 (9-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8, 12-10, 11-6) to Cuban Estela Crespo in the round of 16.