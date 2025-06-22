Beckles vows to rebuild, modernise PNM

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles observes the proceedings at a mock station outside a polling station for the PNM's internal election at the Arima Boys Government Primary School on June 22. Beckles is the sole candidate for political leader. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

OPPOSITION Leader and Arima MP Pennelope Beckles said her main focus after the PNM's internal election would be to modernise, rebuild, and heal the party.

Speaking with media before casting her vote at the Arima Boys’ Government Primary School, King Street, Arima, on June 22, Beckles stressed the need for unity and forward-thinking reforms.

Beckles arrived at the polling station around 11.15 am and stood in a long line alongside other party members. She reported a strong voter turnout and said while there were no major incidents, there was some concern over a few voters not appearing on the official list.

"Those are things that happen from time to time."

Speaking on the timing of the internal election, Beckles noted, “The convention really should have been held last year. Unfortunately, some people waited until the last minute. They said they did everything, but sometimes things just don’t go as planned.”

Beckles said one of her key commitments was to modernise the party, to make it easier for members to verify their status, and to ensure the system works better.

Beckles claimed the election turnout was the largest in PNM's history. She believed that to be a good sign.

Asked about her One PNM slate of candidates, Beckles expressed confidence. “I believe my candidates have done the work, and I’m hopeful, but anything is possible.”

She also reflected on the recent campaign, saying, “For my slate, we made the decision to go across the country. We tried to visit as many constituencies as possible. After the loss in the general election, people wanted to see more effort – physical presence from the leadership.”

Describing the post-election period, Beckles said she was satisfied with the work her team put in.

Beckles responded to concerns raised by some senior members about the tone of the campaign.

“Ideally you want a smooth election, no mudslinging, no bitterness. I don’t think there’s been any mudslinging, but some candidates did campaign more aggressively than others.”

She said the most important message she wants to send to the membership is one of unity.

“We’ve had an election, people have fought the good fight. Now we must come together with one focus – to rebuild. A lot of people are hurting, there’s healing to be done. I hope everyone who participated will support the team that wins.”

Earlier in the week, former PNM general secretary Ashton Ford criticised Beckles for saying party founder Dr Eric Williams once had a slate of candidates. During a public meeting held by the One PNM team at the Buccoo Community Centre in Tobago on June 18, Beckles defended her approach.

Meanwhile, Trincity/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis also voiced concerns. In a statement issued from her office on June 20, she said, “I am deeply saddened this internal election has turned into a bashing of people who genuinely care for and have worked diligently for our beloved party.”

Looking ahead, Beckles said the party must work to improve its relationship with members, increase visibility, and ensure that representation is consistent, not just during elections.

She stressed the importance of direct engagement: “As Opposition Leader, I have office days. I believe executive members should come before the General Council and present their plans if elected: field officers, elections officers, and social media personnel – everyone should outline their two-year vision.”

She also reiterated the urgent need to modernise the party’s operations.

“We need to make it possible for people to apply for membership or pay dues online. People talk about names of deceased members still appearing – my own father’s sister is still listed. But that’s not necessarily due to negligence or bad intent; the proper procedures need to be followed. We clearly have work to do.”

Beckles concluded by affirming her commitment to reform. “I am committed to improving the process, not just for administrative efficiency, but to rebuild the trust of our membership and show them we have their best interests at heart.”

Few voters in PoS amid rains

At the Belmont Community Centre on Jerningham Avenue, Port of Spain, only a small number of people braved the inclement weather.

Maxine Richards, who is again contesting the post of Welfare Officer as an independent candidate, spoke briefly with Newsday about her campaign experience.

"It's been really good. I visited a lot of constituencies and received a warm reception throughout."

Asked about the feedback she received from members, she said, "I think a lot of people were disappointed with some of the decisions made during the general election."

Addressing the negative public discourse by some members, Richards expressed her concern:

"I was really upset about the negative discourse because, at the end of the day, the PNM should not be fighting among ourselves. We need to be focused on the UNC. This is the first time there's been so much infighting, and it's very disheartening."

She, however, expressed confidence in her chances at the polls.

"Well, I was Welfare Officer, and I’m hoping to return. My work speaks for itself. I had a really good track record over the past term, and no one really had any complaints."

Richards concluded with a call for unity.

"I hope that regardless of what happens tomorrow, when the results come out tonight, we can come together, because at the end of the day, we have to fight to get back into government in 2030."

Speaking with Newsday at the centre, Nyron Bayne, who is contesting the position of Field Officer, shared his reflections on the campaign.

Bayne noted it was his first time contesting an election but he has enjoyed the experience, particularly the opportunity to visit different constituencies, meet new people, and engage with the community.

Asked why he decided to run for the position, Bayne said he believed the party was in need of rebuilding and he had something meaningful to contribute. He added his decision was also shaped by feedback from the community.

“People encouraged me to step up. They feel the current slate, the 'One Slate,' is more of a Foster Cummings slate and doesn’t truly represent Penelope Beckles. In the communities I’ve visited, there’s a belief that with a mix of independent candidates, there can be more balance.”

Bayne believes many grass-roots members were dissatisfied with Cummings.

“A lot of ground-level members aren’t fond of Foster. For instance, just before the election, Foster said he brought in over 8,000 new members. If that’s true, how did he still lose his seat? That raised a lot of questions.”

Bayne urged members to come out and support independent candidates, saying it was the way forward in rebuilding the party.

Asked what he though should be the main focus in the rebuilding process, Bayne said the party needed to focus on its grass-roots members.

“If you’re constructing a building and don’t have a solid foundation, it’s a waste of time. The building will collapse.”

Former prime minister Stuart Young, the current MP for Port of Spain North/St Ann's West, though not contesting any position on the executive, confirmed in a WhatsApp message to Newsday that he did vote in the internal election.

"Yes, I voted at 11 am at Mucurapo Girls’ in St James," he said.

Newsday also asked former prime minister and PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley if he voted in the election but received no response.

Newsday also visited Mucurapo Girls’ RC School on Western Main Road, St James. At the time of the visit, there was a heavy downpour, and only about six people were present at the school.