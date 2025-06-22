Bago Gladiators storm to Tobago Cricket Association T20 title

Players from the Bago Gladiators team collect their winning cheque after lifting the Tobago Cricket Association's T20 title in Shaw Park on June 20. Photo courtesy Tobago Cricket Association -

Bago Gladiators stormed to an emphatic 69-run victory over Georgia Police Youth Club when they contested the final of the Tobago Cricket Association’s (TCA) Twenty/20 tournament at the Shaw Park recreation ground on June 20.

Batting first, the Gladiators posted a formidable score of 180 for three, with both Josh Telemaque and Richard Ali scoring fifties to put their team in a dominant position. After stylish right-handed batsman Jahron Alfred struck 41 off 34 balls, Telemaque (58 not out off 38) and Ali (53 not out off 29) took the Georgia attack part as they put on an unbeaten 95-run partnership for the fourth wicket to give the Gladiators a grandstand finish.

Joshua Alexis, Daveon Shangie and Kissoondath Magram took a wicket apiece for Georgia.

In the chase, the Georgia batsmen found the going tough and they were reeling at 39 for four in the ninth over as Kwani Thomas (two for 39) got two early wickets to put the Gladiators firmly in control. The pair of Kieron Alexander (33 off 28) and Adrian Alexander (24) then tried to launch a revival for Georgia as they shared in a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

However, the Alexanders fell in consecutive overs to leave Georgia on 97 for six in the 17th over. Opening bowler Alfred (four for 13) returned to wrap up the tail as he removed Adrian before getting the scalps of Alexis (three), Michael Ramsey (duck) and Selron Joefield (duck) in the penultimate over to give his team the big victory and claim the Man of the Match award in the process. Keil Ross chipped in handily for the Gladiators with figures of two for 23. The Gladiators pocketed an $18,000 cheque for their achievement.

Summarised Scores:

Bago Gladiators – 180/3 from 20 overs (Josh Telemaque 58 not out, Richard Ali 53 not out, Jahron Alfred 41; Joshua Alexis 1/26) vs Georgia Police Youth Club – 111/9 from 19 overs (Kieron Alexander 33, Adrian Alexander 24; J Alfred 4/13, Keil Ross 2/23). Bago Galdiators won by 69 runs.