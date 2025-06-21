US book Gold Cup quarters spot

Patrick Agyemang of the US, left, and Saudi Arabia's Ziyad Aljohani battle for control of the ball during a Concacaf Gold Cup match in Austin, Texas, on June 19. AP PHOTOS -

AUSTIN: Defender Chris Richards scored with a flick off a second-half free kick to lift the US to a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia on June 19, sending the Americans on to the Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Richards tracked the ball as it flew into the box on a curving free kick from Sebastian Berhalter in the 62nd minute to tap the ball with his left foot past Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aquidi.

The win and the 1-1 draw between TT and Haiti in Group D’s other match on June 19 in Houston, clinched a knockout berth for the Americans, who improved to 42 wins, one loss and five draws in Gold Cup group play. The US have won their group in 16 of 17 Gold Cups, and close Group D play on June 22 against Haiti in Arlington, Texas.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino stuck with the same lineup that produced a 5-0 win over TT on June 15, the first time he made no changes in consecutive matches since taking over the programme last October. But playing against world 58th-ranked Saudi Arabia, the 16th-ranked Americans showed little of the attack firepower they displayed against the 100th-ranked Soca Warriors.

The match, played before a crowd of 11,727 in a half-full Q2 Stadium, saw few real chances on goal by either team. The Americans had just one shot in the first half. Richards’ speed to track back to cover for Alex Freeman’s mistake and block a shot kept Saudi Arabia from taking a 1-0 lead.

Matt Freese got his second consecutive start in goal for the US and third in four matches as he appears to have displaced Matt Turner.

The Gold Cup represents the last competitive test for the Americans ahead of the 2026 World Cup. As co-host with Mexico and Canada, the US are an automatic qualifier for the World Cup.

The Americans limped into the Gold Cup on a four-match losing streak that included a 4-0 rout by Switzerland in their final tune-up. And with many of the top players either sitting out this tournament for personal reasons, injuries or playing in the Club World Cup, Pochettino selected a roster full of relatively untested and unproven players.

Missing the tournament for the US are regulars Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah, Gio Reyna, Antonee Robinson, Folarin Balogun and Sergiño Dest.