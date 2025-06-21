Test cricket still the best format

South Africa's Temba Bavuma celebrates scoring a century. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to South Africa on its victory against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025. "Big-up" to captain Temba Bavuma, I having accused him of only being in the team because of the colour of his skin and not for his performances. Boy, how wrong was I.

Bavuma has led his country to its first ever major ICC title. He is in the same category as Clive Lloyd and Kapil Dev. Mind you, South Africa, a founding member of the ICC, beat fellow founding member Australia in another founding member's backyard, Lord's.

Take note, West Indies. Did the cricketers complain about the pitch? Did they not have players who retired in favour of franchise cricket, or players who returned from the IPL? Did they not play in foreign conditions? Did they not play less Test matches than Australia, England and, funny enough, West Indies? Are South African players not paid less than Australia, England, India?

South Africa is just like the West Indies, slightly lower, if you ask me. Diverse, multicultural, multilingual, a nation that overcame racial oppression and colonisation. What players do they have that we don't?

The South African players went back to basics, they played the game, not the occasion, they ran hard between the wickets, they bowled on a good length (fourth stump), hit the splice of the Aussie batters, took their catches, the top order stood up, and they protected their wickets with their lives.

They stayed in the fight no matter what. When they made 138 all out in their first innings, they fought back, bowling out Australia for a chaseable score, and in their second innings Aiden Markram learned from his duck and made up for it.

Amazing, gripping final, more proof that Test cricket is the best format of the game; stop arguing. The WTC is an excellent addition to the ICC's silverware cabinet, and to keep Test cricket alive and well. I could bet big that nations like Afghanistan and Nepal will win the WTC before West Indies does.

Daren Sammy, get on with the job.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas